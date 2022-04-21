Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Pet portraits, 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 18-22, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, kids can drop in with a photo of their pets and the library will show them how to transform it into a colorful portrait, photos can be headshots or include the whole body, black and white photos also accepted, finished size of print will be the same size as original photo.
Somers Park open house, 6 p.m., Community Building adjacent to the Center Township Trustee Office at 213 E. Jefferson St. in Kokomo. Center Township was recently gifted Somers Park from the City of Kokomo. Now, the township’s Trustee’s Office wants to hear your ideas on how it can be improved.
Tidying program, Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, 6-7 p.m., kick-start spring cleaning using KonMari, a name for tidying and organizing that was developed by Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo, hands-on program will teach you her folding techniques and tips for getting your house in order.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Homemade country breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 9380 Park St., Forest, dine-in or carryout, menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy, coffee and orange juice, freewill donations accepted.
Lifeguard tryouts for Kokomo Beach, 8 a.m., Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, bring your own swimsuit and towel, there will be both a water test and a written test, all lifeguards must be at least 16 by opening day on May 21 and must also be certified in lifeguarding, first aid and CPR-PR/AED training (courses available through YMCA), for more information, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 or Human Resources for the City of Kokomo at 765-456-7470.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
