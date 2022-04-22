Today
Homemade country breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 9380 Park St., Forest, dine-in or carryout, menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy, coffee and orange juice, freewill donations accepted.
Lifeguard tryouts for Kokomo Beach, 8 a.m., Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, bring your own swimsuit and towel, there will be both a water test and a written test, all lifeguards must be at least 16 by opening day on May 21 and must also be certified in lifeguarding, first aid and CPR-PR/AED training (courses available through YMCA), for more information, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 or Human Resources for the City of Kokomo at 765-456-7470.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
