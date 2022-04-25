Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Pet portraits, 3:30-6:30 p.m. April 18-22, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, kids can drop in with a photo of their pets and the library will show them how to transform it into a colorful portrait, photos can be headshots or include the whole body, black and white photos also accepted, finished size of print will be the same size as original photo.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
