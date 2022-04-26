Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, discussion and snacks on April book, “Api’s Berlin Diaries.” Books can be picked up at the library. Register at 765-628-3534.
Friday
Yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Oakford, a wide variety of household items, clothing, toys and other goods will be available.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Gene Parks 5k Walk/Run and Mile Fun Run, south corner of Indiana 26 and Liberty in Russiaville, sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., fun run begins at 9:15 and 5K begins at 10 a.m., T-shirts will be given to pre-registered runners/walkers first, various sizes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, all runners in the Fun Run ages 12 and up will receive a medal, for more information, visit https://www.townofrussiaville.com/5k-registration.
