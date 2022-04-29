Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Gene Parks 5k Walk/Run and Mile Fun Run, south corner of Indiana 26 and Liberty in Russiaville, sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., fun run begins at 9:15 and 5K begins at 10 a.m., T-shirts will be given to pre-registered runners/walkers first, various sizes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, all runners in the Fun Run ages 12 and up will receive a medal, for more information, visit https://www.townofrussiaville.com/5k-registration.
Cleanup along Wildcat Creek, noon to 3 p.m., Wildcat Guardians will meet at Foster Park in the west parking lot near the senior center. The work will be conducted on the creek bank and trail areas along the creek. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Beginner wood carving classes, free, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays for eight weeks, Eastern Woodland Carvers Clubhouse, 101 Jefferson St., Converse. Students will learn techniques from expert carvers, and all tools and supplies are provided at no cost, all skill levels welcome, though those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, to register, call Jeff at 765-271-4534.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
