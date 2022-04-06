Wednesday
Chicken & noodles, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, 111 Depot St., Walton, drive-thru and carry-out only, dinner will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Keep Kokomo Beautiful, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Lybrook Landscaping, 4476 S. 00 East West, volunteers will help plant more than 1,000 hanging baskets with annual flower plugs, sign up online at https://volunteersignup.org/LTMBR.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
