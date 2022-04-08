Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.