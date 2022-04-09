Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, this once-a-month class provides the materials to create beautiful and useful cards, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter Work: Canning Jar Craft, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, call 765-628-3534 to register.
