Today
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for kids age 3 to 5 to learn new words, concepts and skills.
Kokomo Men of Note Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo, Men of Note Chorus will perform a free barbershop concert, all ages.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Book-Tasting for Books by Christian Authors, drop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, adults, come explore the Christian genre of books.
Growing Reader: Little Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for kids age 3 to 5 to sing songs, read stories and watch finger plays.
Writers Group for Teens, 5 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for teens, group information session to learn more and have a say in how the program is structured.
Play Virtual Reality, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, fifth through eighth graders can play “Job Simulator,” “Beat Saber” and more on an Oculus Quest VR headset, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Music at the Fairgrounds: Rick Allen King, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Sizzling Century Bike Ride, 8 a.m., Sun King Brewing Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Turn The Page Episode 7, a virtual program, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, Aaron R. will read from the book “Halo Cryptum” by Greg Bear. Find the link on their Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.