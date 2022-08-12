Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown Art & Photography show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. The show is a judged event to allow local artist to display their work and win cash awards and ribbons. Children welcome with adult supervision. Handicap accessible. For more information call Lisa at 765-610-8461.
Creature Feature, Squishy & Friends Interactive Reptile Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m . to 2 p.m. at the Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park. Free; All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Wednesday
Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park. The show is titled “At the Movies” and will feature the Men of Note Chorus, the FROGS and Sycamore Road Quartet.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Ice cream social, 4-6 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. County Road 100 North. Tickets are $5 and include a choice of cake or pie, scoop of vanilla ice cream and glass of lemonade. The church’s barbershop quarter, Touch of Sunday, will sing gospel and barbershop songs. Proceeds will go to the Raising Her Up scholarship through the Kokomo Urban Outreach’s UP Program. This event is co-sponsored by the Missions Commission and the United Methodist Women.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Annual Ride of Hope, hosted by Turning Point SOC in partnership with local nonprofit organization Tyler’s Triumph and the Harley Davidson of Kokomo, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Harley Davidson. Registration at 10 a.m. The cost to ride is $30 plus $10 per passenger. Cost includes a free event t-shirt, a meal and access to the after-ride event. Following the ride, there will be food, a beer garden available to those 21 and older, and live music from the Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel band. There is a $20 admission fee for those who are not participating in the ride but want to enjoy the after-ride event starting at 4 p.m.
Rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
