Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Turn The Page Episode 7, a virtual program, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, Aaron R. will read from the book “Halo Cryptum” by Greg Bear. Find the link on their Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kids Create, drop in from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids ages four and up, come make a jeweled butterfly mosaic.
Comic Book Craft, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for teens and adults, come grab a free craft to make a picture-holder keychain to celebrate free comic book day.
Kokomo Beach open, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 802 W. Park Ave., open for weekend only, call 765-456-7540 or visit https://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Tipton High School 10-Year Reunion, 6-11 p.m., The Barn at Homestead Farm, 6733 W. Indiana 28, Tipton.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Kokomo Jeep Jam, 4-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., event to benefit Hoosier Burn Camp, freewill donation accepted, $25 to park Jeep in one of 100 spots in designated area, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Checkered Vans, 8 p.m., Greentown American Legion, 111 N. Meridian St., Greentown, open to people of all ages, visit www.facebook.com/checkeredvansband.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children 2-5 years, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists, registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” at www.khcpl.org.
Virtual Craft Corner, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, free craft for teens and adults, come pick up a free Craft Corner Take-and-Make kit and make a colorful jute coaster. An instructional video can be found on our Facebook page or YouTube channel.
2021 KPRD Creature Feature: Squishy & Friends Interactive Reptile Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, meet, interact and learn about reptiles of all kinds, call 765-456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Pooches at the Pool, 5-7 p.m., watch your dog take a dip Kokomo Beach, water play is for pets only, $5 per dog, one dog per person, call 765-456-7275.
