Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kids Create, drop in from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids ages 4 and up can make a jeweled butterfly mosaic.
Comic Book Craft, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for teens and adults, come grab a free craft to make a picture-holder keychain to celebrate free comic book day.
Kokomo Beach open, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 802 W. Park Ave., open for weekend only, call 765-456-7540 or visit https://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Tipton High School 10 Year Reunion, 6-11 p.m., The Barn at Homestead Farm, 6733 W. Indiana 28, Tipton.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Kokomo Jeep Jam, 4-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., event to benefit Hoosier Burn Camp, freewill donation accepted, $25 to park Jeep in one of 100 spots in designated area, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Checkered Vans, 8 p.m., Greentown American Legion, 111 N. Meridian St., Greentown, open to people of all ages, visit www.facebook.com/checkeredvansband.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children age 2 to 5, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists. Registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” at www.khcpl.org.
Virtual Craft Corner, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, free craft for teens and adults, come pick up a free Craft Corner Take-and-Make kit and make a colorful jute coaster. An instructional video can be found on our Facebook page or YouTube channel.
2021 KPRD Creature Feature: Squishy & Friends Interactive Reptile Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, meet, interact and learn about reptiles of all kinds, call 765-456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Pooches at the Pool, 5-7 p.m., watch your dog take a dip Kokomo Beach, water play is for pets only, $5 per dog, one dog per person, call 765-456-7275.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
