Today

VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.

American Red Cross Blood Donation, 12:30-6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. 

Photography Class, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for teens and adults, come learn basic photography principles, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”

Wednesday

Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, they’ll learn new words, concepts and skills. 

