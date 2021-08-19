Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Growing Reader: Little Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, come sing songs, read stories and watch finger plays.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Spittin’ Image, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Storywalk: Clifford’s First, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, families with kids walk around a path created to read a book one page at a time, visit www.khcpl.org.
Talk About Emotional Wellness, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, Krista and Jessica from Four County will talk about the 5 Healthy Habits for Emotional Wellness, program for adults, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Seed Program, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for adults, learn how to make your own seed envelopes, bring a chair.
League of Women Voters Howard County Area, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, topic is redistricting reform.
Winding Creek Music Festival, all day, Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. County Road 100 South, Russiaville, bluegrass bands in an outdoor, wooded setting, plenty of shade, for band schedule and ticket information, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
DIY Car Mirror Charm Kits, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for teens and adults, go to a Kokomo Howard County Public Library location to pick up a DIY car mirror charm take-and-make kit, while supplies last. Instructional video on KHCPL Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Winding Creek Music Festival, all day, Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. County Road 100 South, Russiaville, bluegrass bands in an outdoor, wooded setting, plenty of shade, for band schedule and ticket information, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Winding Creek Music Festival, all day, Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. County Road 100 South, Russiaville, bluegrass bands in an outdoor, wooded setting, plenty of shade, for band schedule and ticket information, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Sweetser Sesquicentennial Celebration, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., 113 N. Main St., Sweetser, for all ages, 30 food vendors, 70 vendors at Market on the Trail, games, contests, kid zone and more, details at https://www.facebook.com/Sweetser150.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
KSO Concert in the Park, 7-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo Symphony Orchestra in the park, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.
