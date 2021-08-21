Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Winding Creek Music Festival, all day, Wildcat Valley, 9912 W. County Road 100 South, Russiaville, bluegrass bands in an outdoor, wooded setting, plenty of shade, for band schedule and ticket information, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Sweetser Sesquicentennial Celebration, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 113 N. Main St., Sweetser, for all ages, 30 food vendors, 70 vendors at Market on the Trail, games, contests, kid zone and more, details at https://www.facebook.com/Sweetser150.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids of all ages, bring your child to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
KSO Concert in the Park, 7-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo Symphony Orchestra in the park, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
