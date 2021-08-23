Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children 2-5 years, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists, registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” on www.khcpl.org.
Stem Shelter Challenge, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, kindergarteners through fifth graders will learn about traditional shelters and will use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) steps to create a small model shelter.
Wednesday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5 will learn new words, concepts and skills.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo.
Cooking by the Book, Episode 4: Nothing Fancy, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., learn how to make pasta with broccoli rabe and chorizo bread crumbs, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.