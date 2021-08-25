Today
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, kids 3 to 5 will learn new words, concepts and skills.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo.
Cooking by the Book, Episode 4: Nothing Fancy, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., learn how to make pasta with broccoli rabe and chorizo bread crumbs, registration required under “Events” at khcpl.org.
Thursday
Growing Reader: Little Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, come sing songs, read stories and watch finger plays.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Cataract & Laser Institute, 1601 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
48-Hour Film Contest, 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teen and adult participants are challenged to create a short film, three to eight minutes long, in a 48-hour time span. No more than five people per team.
Lego Land Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., ages five and up, come up with your own creation or challenge yourself by making something based on a unique theme provided.
Seed Saving and More Program, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for adults, learn about basic seed collecting, designer seeds and testing seeds for viability, bring a chair.
Teens: Learn How to Use a Circuit, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., tools will be provided to customize a pencil pouch and a notebook with decals, registration required under “Events” at www.khcpl.org.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
