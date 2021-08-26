Today
Growing Reader: Little Learners, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, kids 3 to 5, come sing songs, read stories and watch finger plays.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Cataract & Laser Institute, 1601 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
48-Hour Film Contest, 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., teen and adult participants are challenged to create a short film, three to eight minutes, in a 48-hour time span. No more than five people per team.
Lego Land Program, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., ages five and up, come up with your own creation or challenge yourself by making something based on a unique theme provided.
Seed Saving and More Program, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for adults, learn about basic seed collecting, designer seeds and testing seeds for viability, bring a chair.
Teens: Learn How to Use a Circuit, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., tools will be provided to customize a pencil pouch and a notebook with decals, registration required under “Events” on www.khcpl.org.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Saturday
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Gracie’s Garage Sale, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, all profits go to mission projects, masks required for shoppers and workers.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Murder Under the Big Top, check in 5:45-6:15 p.m., at The Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Peru, adults only, tickets are $45 per person and include the mystery and a three-course dinner, cash bar available, purchase tickets only online at www.mayhem4hire.com or at 765-860-1485, sale stops two days before the event.
Transamerica presents Dancing with the Stars to support the Literacy Coalition, $75 for premium tickets adjacent to the dance floor and $50 for general admission tickets, at the Bel Air, South Webster Street, Kokomo. Local couples dance to raise money and awareness to support adult literacy in the community. Tickets available at 901 S. Courtland Ave. or at 764-450-8532.
