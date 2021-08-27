Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow Classes, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, ages 18 months to 3 years, help promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Saturday
American Red Cross Blood Donation, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Gracie’s Garage Sale, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, all profits go to mission projects, masks required for shoppers and workers.
Greentown Art & Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., call 765-610-8461 for information.
Murder Under the Big Top, check in 5:45-6:15 p.m., at The Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Peru, adults only, tickets are $45 per person and includes the mystery and a three-course dinner, cash bar available, purchase tickets only online at www.mayhem4hire.com or at 765-860-1485, sale stops two days before the event.
Transamerica presents Dancing with the Stars to support the Literacy Coalition, $75 for premium tickets adjacent to the dance floor and $50 for general admission tickets, at the Bel Air, South Webster Street, Kokomo. Local couples dance to raise money and awareness to support adult literacy in the community. Tickets available at 901 S. Courtland Ave. or at 764-450-8532.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sharpsville Fire Department Fish Fry and Pork Chop Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sharpsville Fire Station, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville, adults $10, children 5 to 9 $5, under 5 free hot dog and chips.
