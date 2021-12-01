Today
Elf fun at the library, KHCPL Russiaville, a silly elf is creating mischief around the library, visit between now and Dec. 23 to see if you can spot what they are getting in to.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m. at KHCPL South, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Chicken & Noodle Dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion, Post 418, drive-thru carryout only dinner, includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8, open to the public, drive up or call-in orders at 574-626-2625.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Christmas at the Seiberling; Seiberling Mansion, open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Teens Get Artsy program, 4-5:30 p.m. at KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, teens who love art will be able to try different mediums and make all kinds of creations with watercolors.
Art, Sip & Savor: Live Greens with Cristi Boyer, 6-8:30 p.m., Cross America Community Center, doors open at 5:30 p.m., learn how to make and assemble a live greens swag that can hang on your door outside, Doubting Thomas Coffee & Café is providing savory drinks and fun snacks to enjoy while you craft, cost $45 per person, register at https://web.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?tsid=19444.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season; Outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Thursday
Learn & Play Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Russiaville, drop in and stay as long as you like, promote your child’s kindergarten-readiness skills with interactive centers placed around the area of the library.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10:30 a.m. at KHCPL Main, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Crafterwork: Arm Knitted Scarf, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Friday
49th Annual We Care Telethon, telethon will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 2 (KGOV) and 100.5 FM WWKI, for We Care telethon collection dates, visit www.wecareonline.org.
