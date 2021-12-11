Today
City of Lights holiday display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Create With Me, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for children 4 and up and their accompanying adult, come make holiday tic-tac-toe tree cookies, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Craft Corner, drop in between 1 and 3 p.m., KHCPL South, adults, come make a free yule log party favor, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Sunday and Thursday through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, doors open at 7 p.m., visit www.colosseumcombat.com.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sensitive Santa visits at Markland Mall, 9-10:30 a.m., a sensory-friendly time for guests with all types of special needs, visit www.marklandmall.com.
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Holiday Mini Concert with Cherresa Lawson, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
A Night in Bethlehem, 6-7 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., come enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, snacks, visit with animals and townspeople including Mary and Joseph as you learn about Jesus, preregister by calling 765-457-8248.
Monday
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, any KHCPL location, pick up a kit while supplies last, helps children ages 3-5 improve their literacy skills, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft.
Gingerbread Fun, 10 a.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, bring the kids to hear stories, sing songs and make a graham cracker gingerbread house.
“Sew Much” program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. at KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project using the library’s sewing machines for free.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Paws & Claus, Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m., Markland Mall, visit www.marklandmall.com.
