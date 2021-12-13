Today
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, any KHCPL location, pick up a kit while supplies last, helps children ages 3-5 improve their literacy skills, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft.
Gingerbread Fun, 10 a.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, bring the kids to hear stories, sing songs and make a graham cracker gingerbread house.
“Sew Much” program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. at KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project using the library’s sewing machines for free.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Paws & Claus, Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m., Markland Mall, visit www.marklandmall.com.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Money Saving Library Resources: Digitize Old Home Movies -Free- to Keep Them Forever, 6 p.m., on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, come listen about ways to help save big during the holiday season.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
KHCPL Winter Stem Challenge: Catch The Elf, 4 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, children in third through eighth grades can earn digital divers points, come experiment with some science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) methods to catch an elf.
Meet the Mayor, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Mayor Tyler Moore and various city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.
Pajama Storytime and Santa Visit at KCHPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents, dress your babies through fifth graders in their pajamas, kids will hear stories, sing, snack, do crafts and enjoy a visit with Santa.
The Tipton Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Building, this will be a “Toys For Tots” concert, attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate, the concert will feature an eclectic mixture of sacred and secular holiday favorites.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Wednesday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m. at KHCPL South, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Pajama Storytime and Santa Visit at KCHPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents, dress your babies through fifth graders in their pajamas, kids will hear stories, sing, snack, do crafts and enjoy a visit with Santa.
Well Read and Badly Behaved Book Club, 7 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for adults, come talk about their favorite holiday novels and pick January’s book.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
