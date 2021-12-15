Today
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m. at KHCPL South, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Pajama Storytime and Santa Visit at KCHPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, parents, dress your babies through fifth graders in their pajamas, kids will hear stories, sing, snack, do crafts and enjoy a visit with Santa.
Well Read and Badly Behaved Book Club, 7 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for adults, come talk about their favorite holiday novels and pick January’s book.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Thursday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10:30 a.m. at KHCPL Main, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Learn & Play Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Russiaville, drop in and stay as long as you like, promote your child’s kindergarten-readiness skills with interactive centers placed around the area of the library.
Kitchen chemistry, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at KHCPL Main, make cinnamon-salt dough ornaments for the holidays, registration required and opens Nov. 29 at www.khcpl.org under “Events.”
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
