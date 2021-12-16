Today
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10:30 a.m. at KHCPL Main, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Learn & Play Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Russiaville, drop in and stay as long as you like, promote your child’s kindergarten-readiness skills with interactive centers placed around the area of the library.
Sponsored Free Evenings, “Christmas at the Seiberling,” Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., free admission, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, generous sponsors include Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana University Kokomo, Ivy Tech Community College-Kokomo and Security Federal Bank.
Kitchen chemistry, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at KHCPL Main, make cinnamon-salt dough ornaments for the holidays, registration required at www.khcpl.org under “Events.”
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for babies through toddlers, there will be stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets, songs and other fun and educational activities.
Sponsored Free Evenings, “Christmas at the Seiberling,” Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., free admission, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, generous sponsors include Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana University Kokomo, Ivy Tech Community College-Kokomo and Security Federal Bank.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk thru the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Winter Solstice Celebration, 6-8 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, for all ages, celebrate the December solstice turning of the sun and the days starting to get longer, enjoy music, a craft, bonfire and hot chocolate, dress for the weather, visit www.khcpl.org.
Saturday
Traveling Santa, 10 a.m., at Sharpsville Fire Department, traveling Santa will be visiting the Sharpsville Fire department, he will be onboard E42 traveling from Liberty Point through Sharpsville and ending in Prairie acres.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a union soldier or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited, more information, call 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Joyful Sound Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., family friendly and open to the public, free admission, handbell ensemble.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 4-8 p.m., free evening tours sponsored by Duke Energy, house lights are lowered during this special night to showcase the Christmas lighting, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, free admission.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Christmas-Themed Drag Show, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., in Sun King Kokomo’s Community Depot Room, all ages welcomed, dress festive, tickets are $15 and can be purchased at kokomopride.lgbt/event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.