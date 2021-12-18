Today
Traveling Santa, 10 a.m., at Sharpsville Fire Department, traveling Santa will be visiting the Sharpsville Fire department, he will be onboard E42 traveling from Liberty Point through Sharpsville and ending in Prairie acres.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a union soldier or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited, more information, call 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Joyful Sound Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., family friendly and open to the public, free admission, handbell ensemble.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 4-8 p.m., free evening tours sponsored by Duke Energy, house lights are lowered during this special night to showcase the Christmas lighting, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, free admission.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Christmas-Themed Drag Show, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., in Sun King Kokomo’s Community Depot Room, all ages welcomed, dress festive, tickets are $15 and can be purchased at kokomopride.lgbt/event.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Christmas at Zion, 3 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 N., Kokomo, director of music, Matt Gerhard, will lead the Kokomo Zion Concert Choir and guest orchestral musicians in a program of Christmas favorites old and new.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Free Brassworks Concert, 7 p.m., in the Koinonia Fellowship Hall (Gym) of Emanuel Lutheran church, Tipton, the program will feature a wide selection of sacred and secular Christmas holiday music.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Reindeer Fun Storytime To-Go Kit, any KHCPL location, while supplies last, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, your kids will love making reindeer food and completing reindeer activities with this kit that includes the recipe, kindergarten readiness activities, a storybook and a craft.
Money Saving Library Resources: Get Music Free with Freegal, 6 p.m., on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, come listen about ways to help save big during the holiday season.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.