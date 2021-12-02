Today
Learn & Play Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Russiaville, drop in and stay as long as you like, promote your child’s kindergarten-readiness skills with interactive centers placed around the area of the library.
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10:30 a.m. at KHCPL Main, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Crafterwork: Arm Knitted Scarf, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Sponsored Free Evening, “Christmas at the Seiberling,” Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., free admission, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, generous sponsors include Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana University Kokomo, Ivy Tech Community College-Kokomo and Security Federal Bank.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season; Outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Friday
49th Annual We Care Telethon, telethon will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 2 (KGOV) and 100.5 FM WWKI, for We Care telethon collection dates, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for babies through toddlers, there will be stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets, songs and other fun and educational activities.
Door Bells Take and Make Kit, any KHCPL location, teens and adults, come pick up a door bells take and make kit, while supplies last, then go to KHCPL’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch the instructional video.
Christmas Open House: Shop, Sip & Celebrate, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cross America Community Center, enjoy free drinks, fun shopping and live music in a great environment to kick off your Christmas shopping season, visit www.crossamerica.net
First Friday “Shop & Stroll,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, find great gifts at our many wonderful local businesses, enjoy the holiday lights, window displays and family-friendly activities around the downtown area, free, arts-based open house of the Downtown District, for more details, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
Santa arrives at Markland Mall for seasonal visits, for more info, www.marklandmall.com.
VFW Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, includes spaghetti, salad and garlic toast, $8, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., more information at 765-452-1521.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call the KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
