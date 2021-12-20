Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Reindeer Fun Storytime To-Go Kit, any KHCPL location, while supplies last, parents of 3- to 5-year0olds, your kids will love making reindeer food and completing reindeer activities with this kit that includes the recipe, kindergarten readiness activities, a storybook and a craft.
Money Saving Library Resources: Get Music Free with Freegal, 6 p.m., on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, come listen about ways to help save big during the holiday season.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions’ Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Wednesday
