Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Lights in the Airpark, Grissom Air Museum, from 4:30 to 9 p.m., visitors will find Cold War-era aircraft covered in Christmas lights and the museum’s guard tower transformed into a Christmas tree. Tickets cost $5 per person, but children 5 and younger get in for free. For more info, visit the museum’s Facebook or check their website at www.grissomairmuseum.com.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Holiday Light Display, 6-9 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, available now through Christmas Day, freewill donation, brought to you by the Greentown Lions Club, walk through the Pioneer Village and go see Santa and the train in the Round Barn, cookies and hot cocoa are also available for free.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Saturday
26th Favors Free Christmas Dinner, 2-3 p.m., Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland and 402 E. Mulberry, deliveries, pick-ups and grab and go only, if you can help, need a delivery or have questions, call 765-457-3853.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
