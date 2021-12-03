Today
49th Annual We Care Telethon, telethon will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 2 (KGOV) and 100.5 FM WWKI, for We Care telethon collection dates, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for babies through toddlers, there will be stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets, songs and other fun and educational activities.
Door Bells Take and Make Kit, any KHCPL location, teens and adults, come pick up a door bells take and make kit, while supplies last, then go to KHCPL’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch the instructional video.
Christmas Open House: Shop, Sip & Celebrate, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cross America Community Center, enjoy free drinks, fun shopping and live music in a great environment to kick off your Christmas shopping season, visit www.crossamerica.net
First Friday “Shop & Stroll,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, find great gifts at our many wonderful local businesses, enjoy the holiday lights, window displays and family-friendly activities around the downtown area, free, arts-based open house of the Downtown District, for more details, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
Santa arrives at Markland Mall for seasonal visits, for more info, www.marklandmall.com.
Christmas at the Seiberling; Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Sponsored Free Evenings, “Christmas at the Seiberling,” Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., free admission, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, generous sponsors include Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana University Kokomo, Ivy Tech Community College-Kokomo and Security Federal Bank.
VFW Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, includes spaghetti, salad and garlic toast, $8, carryout available, karaoke from 7-10 p.m., more information at 765-452-1521.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call the KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Saturday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Country Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee, a freewill offering will be accepted and carryouts are available, for more information, call 765-438-1871.
Christmas Shopping to Brown County, bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will start home at 6 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 412 S. Harrison St., you can explore, shop and eat, cost is $40, registration required, call 765-628-3534.
Christmas Open House: Shop, Sip & Celebrate, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cross America Community Center, enjoy free drinks, fun shopping and live music in a great environment to kick off your Christmas shopping season, visit www.crossamerica.net.
Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alliance Event Center, Kokomo, local craft and direct sale vendors and food vendors.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
8th Annual Rudolph Family Fun 5K Run/Walk, KHCPL Main in downtown Kokomo, doors open for day-of registration, reindeer games and the costume contest at 7:30 a.m., race begins near KHCPL Main at 9 a.m., cost $25 per person, for more info or to register, visit www.khcpl.org.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., float lineup at 4:30 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, contact David Trine at 765-456-7472 or dtrine@cityofkokomo.org.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call the KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
