Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
NOON Year’s Eve, All KHCPL locations, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., let your kids have some free New Year’s Eve fun with games and a balloon drop at noon, visit www.khcpl.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
City of Lights display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Saturday
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Monday
Teen Break-In Bag Take-Home Kits, all day at all KHCPL locations and bookmobiles while supplies last, in early celebration of National Puzzle Day on Jan. 29, each bag will be locked with a numeric code and a puzzle sheet to help you break the lock, each bag contains goodies to start the year off right, find accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Monday FUN Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, caregivers and their children ages 3-5 are invited to explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers to develop kindergarten readiness, Monday FUN Days will be the following Mondays: Jan. 3, 10, 24 and 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28; and March 7, 14, and 21.
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
