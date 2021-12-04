Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
49th Annual We Care Telethon, telethon will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 2 (KGOV) and 100.5 FM WWKI, for We Care telethon collection dates, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Country Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee, a freewill offering will be accepted and carryouts are available, for more information, call 765-438-1871.
Christmas Shopping to Brown County, bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will start home at 6 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 412 S. Harrison St., you can explore, shop and eat, cost is $40, registration required, call 765-628-3534.
Christmas Open House: Shop, Sip & Celebrate, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cross America Community Center, enjoy free drinks, fun shopping and live music in a great environment to kick off your Christmas shopping season, visit www.crossamerica.net.
Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alliance Event Center, Kokomo, local craft and direct sale vendors and food vendors.
Paws To Read, 11 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
Christmas at the Seiberling; Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
8th Annual Rudolph Family Fun 5K Run/Walk, KHCPL Main in downtown Kokomo, doors open for day-of registration, reindeer games and the costume contest at 7:30 a.m., race begins near KHCPL Main at 9 a.m., cost $25 per person, for more info or to register, visit www.khcpl.org.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., float lineup at 4:30 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, contact David Trine at 765-456-7472 or dtrine@cityofkokomo.org.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call the KCT ticket line at 765-454-8800.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
49th Annual We Care Telethon, telethon will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 2 (KGOV) and 100.5 FM WWKI, for We Care telethon collection dates, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call the KCT ticket line at 765-454-8800.
Sights & Sounds of Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., at KokomoNaz, 2734 S. Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.