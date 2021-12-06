Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Growing Readers Storytime To-Go Kits, any KHCPL location, pick up a kit while supplies last, helps children ages 3-5 improve their literacy skills, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft.
Grinch Candy Cane Hunt, 10 a.m., KHCPL Russiaville, for ages 3-5, kids will love the holiday fun with a story, song, craft and a candy cane hunt, visit www.khcpl.org.
“Sew Much” program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. at KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, learn sewing or quilting basics or get help with a project using the library’s sewing machines for free.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Money Saving Library Resources: Cut the Cable This Holiday Season, 6 p.m., on KHCPL YouTube channel or Facebook page, come listen about ways to help save big during the holiday season.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Holiday crafts, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, bring your kids to make crafts they can give as holiday gifts for friends and family, remember to “dress for a mess,” registration required and opens Nov. 23 at www.khcpl.org under “Events.”
My Five Christmas Senses, 6-7 p.m. KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents of children ages 5-8, kids will learn about the five senses as they listen to smell, taste, touch and see the holiday season, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
Wednesday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m. at KHCPL South, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Preschool Drag Race, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents, pack up your toddler’s or preschooler’s favorite toy or bicycle to come drive inside the library, for everyone’s safety, leave motorized vehicles at home.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
