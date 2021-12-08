Today
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10 a.m. at KHCPL South, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Preschool Drag Race, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents, pack up your toddler’s or preschooler’s favorite toy or bicycle to come drive inside the library, for everyone’s safety, leave motorized vehicles at home.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Christmas at the Seiberling, Seiberling Mansion, open Tuesday-Sunday 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 31 and select evenings, tickets $10, celebrating the “Different Decades of Christmas,” each area will be imaginatively decorated to show a different decade, for more details, call 765-452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 765-456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Thursday
Growing Readers Little Learners, 10:30 a.m. at KHCPL Main, introduce preschoolers to quality literature in a fun, inviting way.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Preschool Drag Race, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, parents, pack up your toddler’s or preschooler’s favorite toy or bicycle to come drive inside the library, for everyone’s safety, leave motorized vehicles at home.
KHCPL B&S Podcast Episode 72: Hot Chocolate and a Conversation with Justin and Trisha, tune in on SoundCloud or any other podcasting platform to hear Bethann and Samantha chat about all things books, for teens and adults.
Learn & Play Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Russiaville, drop in and stay as long as you like, promote your child’s kindergarten-readiness skills with interactive centers placed around the area of the library.
Sponsored Free Evenings “Christmas at the Seiberling,” Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., free admission, timed tickets are required and now available at www.hchistory.org, masks and social distancing are recommended, generous sponsors include Community First Bank, Duke Energy, Financial Builders Credit Union, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Indiana University Kokomo, Ivy Tech Community College-Kokomo and Security Federal Bank.
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality Program, 6-7 p.m., in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, for fifth through eighth grade, come play on an Oculus Quest VR headset and play games like Job Simulator, Beat Sabe and more, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events.”
The Brassworks perform a free holiday concert, 7 p.m., Tipton County Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton, Brassworks is a local group of bass and percussion players, program will consist of an electric selection of numbers in celebration of the Christmas and holiday season.
Friday
Growing Readers Tiny Tykes, 10 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for babies through toddlers, there will be stories, flannel boards, rhymes, puppets, songs and other fun and educational activities.
Turn The Page: Episode 11, KHCPL Facebook page or YouTube channel, for teens and adults, come listen to Matthew as he reads from “Tecumseh and The Prophet” by Peter Cozzens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.