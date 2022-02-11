Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club Take and Make Kits, all day, any KHCPL location or bookmobile while supplies last, one per family, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students, learn to bake together while reading the Russian folktale “The Little Red Hen,” registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Saturday
Soup & Sound Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, come enjoy an evening of food and fun for the entire family, sound will be provided by the “Above Average Musicians,” soup, salad, bread, dessert and drinks will be served, freewill donations accepted, registration is required at 765-628-3534.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
