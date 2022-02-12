Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Soup & Sound Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, come enjoy an evening of food and fun for the entire family, sound will be provided by the “Above Average Musicians,” soup, salad, bread, dessert and drinks will be served, freewill donations accepted, registration is required at 765-628-3534.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages 3 to 5, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers, which develop kindergarten readiness.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Martian Base Camp Program, 4 to 5:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for elementary and middle school students and their caregivers, come see all that astronauts have to do to land on and inhabit an alien planet, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, cost is $5, call 765-628-3534 to register.
