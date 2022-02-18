Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-Off, remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. Cemetery will complete clean-off March 1-10. Caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations. After March 11, no grave decorations should overhang the sides of the grave foundation or be placed on the west side of the grave foundation. No decorations or lights may be stuck in the ground. Decorations and lights may be placed in a flowerpot, urn or box. No glass decorations allowed. No decorations should be over 36” tall. Empty shepherd hooks will be removed. For questions, call 765-437-2500.
Saturday
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-Off, remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. Cemetery will complete clean-off March 1-10. Caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations. After March 11, no grave decorations should overhang the sides of the grave foundation or be placed on the west side of the grave foundation. No decorations or lights may be stuck in the ground. Decorations and lights may be placed in a flowerpot, urn or box. No glass decorations allowed. No decorations should be over 36” tall. Empty shepherd hooks will be removed. For questions, call 765-437-2500.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-Off, remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. Cemetery will complete clean-off March 1-10. Caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations. After March 11, no grave decorations should overhang the sides of the grave foundation or be placed on the west side of the grave foundation. No decorations or lights may be stuck in the ground. Decorations and lights may be placed in a flowerpot, urn or box. No glass decorations allowed. No decorations should be over 36” tall. Empty shepherd hooks will be removed. For questions, call 765-437-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.