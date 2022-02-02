Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Chicken and noodles, 10:45 to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, drive-thru carry-out only, includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans, cost is $8, open to the public, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents “Mid-Winter Romance: A Classical Emotional Journey, 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, ticket info at www.kokomosymphony.net.
