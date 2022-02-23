Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, come enjoy a lively discussion and snacks, register at 765-628-3534.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Chili dinner and bake sale, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. No reservations are required for this event, which is held annually to benefit the Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center. A freewill offering will be accepted and all funds go directly to PRC. The event will also include a bake sale. In addition to monetary donations, PRC is in need of the following items: diaper rash cream, baby wash, baby lotion and diapers size 5 and 6. For more information, call 765-236-0671 or visit http://www.judsonroad.org.
