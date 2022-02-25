Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Chili dinner and bake sale, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. No reservations are required for this event, which is held annually to benefit the Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center. A freewill offering will be accepted, and all funds go directly to PRC. The event will also include a bake sale. In addition to monetary donations, PRC is in need of the following items: diaper rash cream, baby wash, baby lotion and diapers size 5 and 6. For more information, call 765-236-0671 or visit http://www.judsonroad.org.
Saturday
Miami Co. 4-H Council’s 49th Annual Pancake & Whole Hog Sausage Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru only, $7 all tickets, extra fried patties $1 each.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Walk a Mile in My Shoes, Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., from 8 to 10:30 a.m. to support homeless women and children shelters and programs. To get involved in this event, you can start a team, collect donations and plan your walk-a-mile experience. Participants will walk 1 mile past the women and women with children shelters, watered garden and open arms, or your team can be involved and “walk where you are.” This can be done anytime through Feb. 26 when and where it’s convenient for you. To register your team, visit kokomorescuemission.org. For more information, call 765-456-3838.
