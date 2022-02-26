Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Miami Co. 4-H Council’s 49th Annual Pancake & Whole Hog Sausage Day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru only, $7 all tickets, extra fried patties $1 each.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Walk a Mile in My Shoes, Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., from 8 to 10:30 a.m. to support homeless women and children shelters and programs. To get involved in this event, you can start a team, collect donations and plan your walk a mile experience. Participants will walk one mile past the women and women with children shelters, watered garden and open arms or your team can be involved and “walk where you are.” This can be done anytime through Feb. 26 when and where it’s convenient for you. To register your team, visit kokomorescuemission.org. For more information, call 765-456-3838.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages 3 to 5, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers that develop kindergarten readiness.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.