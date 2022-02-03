Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program at KHCPL Russiaville — canceled due to inclement weather.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, by appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents “Mid-Winter Romance: A Classical Emotional Journey, 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, ticket info at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
