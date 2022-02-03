Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Saturday
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents “Mid-Winter Romance: A Classical Emotional Journey, 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, ticket info at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages three to five, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers, which develop kindergarten readiness.
Family Search and Ancestry Program, 6-7 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for teens and adults, come learn about Sitemap, which can open up all types of resources, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
