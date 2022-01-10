Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalks, 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, people of all ages, come in and stroll around the library to read, upcoming storywalks will be about snowmen, animals and a big red dog.
Storytime Take-Home Kits, available form 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., any KHCPL location or bookmobile, while supplies last, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft for your preschooler, accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Digital Divers After School Program, 4 to 6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, to help 8- to 15-year-olds improve their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, complete challenges and earn points to redeem prizes.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
