Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club Take and Make Kits, all day, any KHCPL location or bookmobile while supplies last, one per family, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students, learn to bake together while reading the Russian folktale “The Little Red Hen,” registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Saturday
Reading Marathon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for all ages, wear comfortable clothes, bring a blanket and settle in for a day of reading, there will be activities such as an obstacle course, yoga stretches, snacks and crafts.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
