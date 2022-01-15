Today
Reading Marathon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for all ages, wear comfortable clothes, bring a blanket and settle in for a day of reading, there will be activities such as an obstacle course, yoga stretches, snacks and crafts.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, noon, Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays in January.
