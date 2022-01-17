Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Storytime Take-Home Kits, available from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., any KHCPL location or bookmobile, while supplies last, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft for your preschooler, accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Toddler S.T.E.A.M., 2-2:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for ages 2 to 5 years old, come do science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) experiments and activities, dress for a mess, registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Martian Base Camp Program, 4 to 5:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for elementary and middle school students and their caregivers, come see all that astronauts have to do to land on and inhabit an alien planet, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, cost is $5, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Wednesday
Little Learners for preschoolers, 10-10:45 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, introduces kids to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Digital Divers After School Program, 4 to 6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, to help 8- to 15-year-olds improve their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, complete challenges and earn points to redeem prizes.
