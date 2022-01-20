Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Little Learners for babies through preschoolers, 10:30 to 11 a.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, introduces kids to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Storywalks, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, people of all ages, come in and stroll around the library to read, upcoming storywalks will be about snowmen, animals and a big red dog.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tiny Tykes for babies and toddlers, 10-10:45 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, introduces kids to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Saturday
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.