Today
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storytime Take-Home Kits, available form 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., any KHCPL location or bookmobile, while supplies last, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft for your preschooler, accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Monday Fun Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages 3 to 5, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers, which develop kindergarten readiness.
Digital Divers After School Program, 4 to 6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, to help 8- to 15-year-olds improve their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, complete challenges and earn points to redeem prizes.
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.