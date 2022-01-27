Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Little Learners for babies through preschoolers, 10:30 to 11 a.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, introduces kids to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, January’s book selection, “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin, come enjoy a lively discussion and snacks, register at 765-628-3534.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner and pick up a surprise at the service desk.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tiny Tykes for babies and toddlers, 10-10:45 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, introduces kids to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Saturday
Antiques and Collectibles, noon to 3 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, bring your hidden treasures for an honest appraisal from local antiques dealer, Dave Turner.
