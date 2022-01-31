Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages three to five, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers, which develop kindergarten readiness.
Storytime Take-Home Kits, available form 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., any KHCPL location or bookmobile, while supplies last, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft for your preschooler, accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Digital Divers After School Program, 4 to 6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, to help 8- to 15-year-olds improve their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, complete challenges and earn points to redeem prizes.
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner and pick up a surprise at the service desk.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers, will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low and middle income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodles, 10:45 to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion, Post 418, drive-thru carry out only, includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans, cost is $8, open to the public, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
